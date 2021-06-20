A video showing how a bride turned her wedding into a dancehall party has stirred massive reactions on social media

Many people said they were surprised that she was able to pull off energetic dance moves in Indian Gorge dress

In the clip, her bridesmaids played catch up as the bride showed that she is indeed the queen of the day

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Everybody knows it is the bride's day on her wedding day. But the question is; how many people actually demonstrate that they indeed own the show?

A bride in a viral video took charge of her wedding and called the shots on the dance floor. She became the leader everyone followed.

The lady dance moves impressed many people. Photo source: @maxwelljennings

Source: UGC

She knew the assignment

When the woman danced, everybody fell behind her and became backup dancers and performers. Nobody could measure up to her energy. She really came prepared.

Name the dance moves rocking the Nigerian/African hip-hop industry. The lady did everything and perfectly so. She is a delight to watch.

At a point, her husband tried to match her moves but quickly fell back when he realised the woman was in a monster-energy mode.

Watch the video below:

She ate it up

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

_ewura.adwoa_ said:

"She ate the assignment up."

beautyplus_apparel said:

"The energy is superb She must eaten well before leaving for her wedding congratulations."

aliyahsneh said:

"When your wife issa Dancer."

princekalu_ said:

"THIS BRIDE ISSA MARLIAN."

team_nhyira said:

"She didn’t come to play."

deliaberry90 said:

"Probably a dancer. See leg work inside indian jorge , she must have told the designer to make sure the dress has enough space for her to dance freely. Beautiful."

afumuzor said:

"For me, It's the fact her dress let her move."

A father and son competed on wedding day

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as 4k_dynasty posted a video of his traditional wedding where his father put up a lovely show.

In a video that has since gone viral, the groom and the bride were dancing as the man's father suddenly walked to their front and started his display.

Not wanting to be outsmarted on his great day, the groom showed off different dance moves as he tried to outdo the man.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen