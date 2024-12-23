Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has arrived in Ghana for the December holidays

The Dutch-born defender is visiting the country of his parents for the first after living most of his life in Europe

Frimpong was met by friends, fans and family at the Kotoko International Airport following his arrival

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong arrives in Ghana for the first time. Photo: Rene NijhuisTwitter/ @JoySportsGH.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, several fans, including a dance troop, met the Bayer Leverkusen star at the airport and gave him a warm welcome.

"Amazing reception," he told reporters. "To come to this welcoming atmosphere, for the first time, amazing. This is my people. I am so happy to see everybody, and I am so happy to be in Ghana," he added.

Frimpong will be in the country for a couple of days and has lined up a series of activities, including charity work.

"Of course, I have a project called Pathways Cooperative in Ghana here, and so you have to bring it back to your people," he said.

The former Manchester City and Celtic player made history last season after starring in Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title-winning campaign, as reported by the BBC.

Frimpong deeply rooted in Ghanaian heritage

Despite being born in the Netherlands and spending most of his life in Europe, Frimpong has always been in tune with his Ghanaian background.

"I have always been connected to my Ghanaian roots, both of my parents are Ghanaian. I eat Ghanaian food, I speak the language, so I feel like I have always been connected, but obviously, being here makes it extra special," he said.

