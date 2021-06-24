Five years ago, Kachi Ogbonna did not know his life could change fast and fate would get him to where he dreamt about

Kachi's chance meeting with Joop van der Vinne changed everything for him as the man took it on himself to get him an education

In 2021, the young man is now in the university after years of hawking groundnuts on the streets of Lagos state

A young Nigerian man, Kachi Ogbonna, who once never had any hope of getting an education is now in a better place.

According to Joop van der Vinne on LinkedIn, he met the young man on the street of Lagos where he sold groundnuts. He said Kachi was in the business to save for his education.

The young man's move from grass to grace surprised many. Photo source: LinkedIn/Joop van der Vinne

He met his destiny helper

His non-governmental organization, CAB, took his matter up and they pooled resources to make his dream a reality.

Joop said that though the journey has not been easy, he is happy that Kachi finally got admission into Ajayi Crowther University where he now studies electrical engineering.

The man shared three photos of the young man. One of them is a throwback photo showing him hawking.

Another has him in a matriculation gown, while the third shows him sitting in a class as he gets ready for lectures.

You're appreciated

