Dreams FC ended their winless streak against Hearts of Oak with a narrow 1-0 triumph in their Ghana Premier League clash at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday night.

This victory marks their first win over the Phobians since May 2021 and only their second away success in 17 matches stretching from last season.

Dreams FC Pip Hearts of Oak with Hard-Fought Victory in Accra

Abdul Razak Salifu’s early goal in the 3rd minute proved decisive as Dreams capitalized on their fast start.

Despite making just two changes from their previous lineup, the tactical tweaks paid off instantly, catching Hearts off guard.

Hearts dominated possession, particularly in the second half, but their lack of clinical finishing proved costly, per Ghanasoccernet.

They registered 16 goal attempts—12 of them after the break—but Dreams’ defense held firm.

Goalkeeper Gidios Aseako was the hero of the night, making five crucial saves to deny the home side any breakthrough.

Dreams FC did not manage a single shot in the second half, yet their disciplined defending saw them secure all three points.

The win lifts them to 12th place on the league table, while Hearts of Oak remain in 3rd, missing a crucial chance to close the gap at the top.

What's next?

With this result, Hearts of Oak now turn their attention to their next challenge against Dreams FC on March 16, aiming to build momentum.

Meanwhile, Young Apostles will be eager to regroup as they prepare to host Accra Lions in their upcoming fixture.

With the relegation battle heating up, they must find a way to bounce back and avoid being drawn into the drop-zone scrap.

Hearts fans show solidarity to Kotoko at Pooley's vigil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a section of Hearts supporters journeyed to Kumasi to stand in solidarity with Kotoko fans during the vigil night for Nana Pooley.

They joined the club’s players, technical team, and management in honouring the late Kotoko supporter.

