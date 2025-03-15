Former Chelsea and Man United coach Jose Mourinho surprised fans with his unexpected side gig

The Special One was seen showing off his skills at the barber shop, helping in styling the hair of a customer

Meanwhile, his side, Fenerbahçe, will hope to bounce back after their Europa League exit with a win in the Turkish top flight

Jose Mourinho, known for his tactical acumen and charismatic presence, briefly swapped the dugout for a barber's chair in a light-hearted moment that endeared him even further to football enthusiasts.

The Fenerbahçe boss, whose influence extends beyond club loyalties, once again showcased the personality that has made him a beloved figure in the sport.

Jose Mourinho impressed fans with his barbering skills as he helped in styling the hair of a customer. Photos by Ian MacNicol/Getty and @eurofootcom/X.

Mourinho takes on barbering duties

In a viral video circulating on social media, the Special One was spotted assisting a barber in styling a customer’s hair.

With scissors in hand and a focused demeanour, Mourinho carefully trimmed the client’s hair while sharing smiles and laughter.

The customer, clearly enjoying the experience, beamed throughout the process as the legendary coach put his off-field skills to the test.

Fans react to Mourinho’s surprise talent

The unexpected scene quickly sparked reactions from supporters across different fanbases.

Many were impressed by the 62-year-old’s versatility, while others simply enjoyed seeing his lighter side.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best responses from X (formerly Twitter):

@Chelsea4everA wrote:

“You can never hate Jose.”

@Riv158 reacted with laughing emojis:

“😂😂😂”

@crusherLFC asked:

“What can't Jose do?”

@Jubair_Afsar praised the Special One:

“Well done, Mourinho.”

@dibwuru concluded by lauding Mourinho's versatility:

“He’s good at everything.”

Tough times in Europe for Mourinho's Fenerbahçe

While Mourinho found joy in an impromptu barbering session, his Fenerbahçe side endured heartbreak in the UEFA Europa League.

After suffering a 3-1 first-leg defeat to Rangers, they mounted a determined fightback in the return fixture, forcing the tie into extra time and a penalty shootout.

According to Sky Sports, despite their resilience, the Turkish outfit ultimately fell 3-2, bringing their European campaign to an end.

With elimination from Europe’s second-tier club competition, Mourinho’s focus now shifts solely to the Turkish Super Lig, where the battle for the title remains intense.

Fenerbahçe's title challenge faces a major test

Currently trailing league leaders Galatasaray by 10 points, albeit with a game in hand, Mourinho faces a daunting task in orchestrating a dramatic comeback.

The Istanbul giants, sitting atop the standings with 71 points after 27 rounds, have been relentless in their pursuit of domestic glory.

Jose Mourinho would hope to inspire Fenerbahce to their first Turkish Super Lig title since the 2013/14 season. Photo by Ian MacNicol.

Fenerbahçe's quest to close the gap continues on Sunday, March 16, when they host Samsunspor, per Sofascore, a side featuring Black Stars utility player Kingsley Schindler.

Old photo of Mourinho watching AFCON in Ghana resurfaces

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a nostalgic photo of José Mourinho watching the 2008 AFCON final in Ghana had resurfaced.

His presence at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Mohamed Aboutrika’s strike sealed Egypt’s victory, has reignited discussions about his connection with African footballers.

