Callum Hudson-Odoi and his Nottingham Forest teammates were gifted a guitar by Grammy award-winning singer Ed Sheeran

The English-Ghanaian forward performed a hit record of the English singer in the dressing room

Hudson-Odoi helped Nottingham Forest to victory in their Premier League game against Ipswich Town on Saturday

English-Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi seems to have discovered a new talent after he was spotted his cords of a guitar after Nottingham Forest's latest victory in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea forward starred as the Reds secured a 4-2 victory at Ipswich Town to keep their UEFA Champions League qualification chances alive.

Hudson-Odoi, who joined the City Grounds outfit from Chelsea, saw 81 minutes of action at Portman Road.

In a video shared on social media, the 24-year-old was spotted playing the guitar to Ed Sheeran's hit record Shape of You, as the Nottingham Forest players celebrated their victory.

The guitar was gifted to the team by Ipswich's co-owner Ed Sheeran, who was at Portman Road to watch the game.

In a thrilling encounter on Saturday afternoon, the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time. Defender Nikola Milenkovic opened the scoring before a brace from former Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga.

With eight minutes remaining, Jens-Lys Cajuste oulled one back for the hosts but Forest responded immediately to restore their three-goal lead through Jota Silva.

George Hirst halved the deficit with the final kick of the game.

The win keeps Nottingham Forest in third position after 28 games.

Forest manager applauds players performance

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has praised the performance of his players as the Reds continue their fine run this season.

He said, as quoted by the club's website:

“It was a very good performance overall, we were organised and in control of the game. It’s difficult being away from home at a team like Ipswich being so intense and aggressive.

“We were able to control the game and we had a good spell in the first half and we took advantage of the talented players we have as well as Ipswich being unbalanced in some moments.

“The message at the beginning of the game was to be compact, realise that Ipswich are strong at home and they’re a team that tends to score quickly.

“After that we controlled possession, we had good movement with the ball, we were able to unbalance Ipswich and score beautiful goals."

Santo took over as Nottingham manager in 2023 after leaving Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Hudson-Odoi gives hint on England future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on his international future following his red-hot run of form in the Premier League.

The English-Ghanaian forward scored the winner as Forest defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to open the gap between them and the English champions in the top four race.

Hudson-Odoi, born to Ghanaian parents in England, has not featured for the Three Lions since 2019 when he starred in the 5-0 win over Czech Republic.

