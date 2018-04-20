50+ African print styles for ladies in 2022 (stunning photos)

African print styles for ladies are among the best fashion designs in today's world. These attires were formerly restricted to traditional occasions, but that has changed with time. People now wear them at formal and casual functions like church and graduation parties.

The latest African print styles for ladies. Photo: @StylevoreMag, @ankaratrendzofficial, @ankaratrendzofficial, @ankaratrendzofficial (modified by author)

African print dresses are inspired by the African culture and made by local tailors. Different countries have different names for them. People call these fabrics Ankara, Dashiki, Gele, Kitenge, Aso, Kente, Batakari, etc. It is an honour to see people worldwide wearing the latest African print styles for ladies.

Stunning photos of African print styles for ladies in 2022

Despite the irresistible western influence that has taken a toll on almost every African, the people of Ghana continue to embrace their traditional African dresses for ladies with much pride and elegance. These latest African dress styles will impress you:

Black and white one-hand dress

Black and white one-hand dress. Photo: @shweshwedress

The unique African culture has seen the continent become a pace-setter in the global fashion industry. Factories make the fabrics, but local tailors sew the attires on a small scale. Hence, clients have to place orders before tailors make the dresses.

Midi-length shift dress

Midi-length shift dress. Photo: @shweshwedress (modified by author)

There are countless Ghana dress styles for women. Enjoy the simple midi-length shift dresses on any occasion and weather. They are the best attires for anyone who wants to stay fashionable but still achieve simplicity.

Mermaid dress with layers attached at the knee

Mermaid dress with layers attached at the knee. Photo: @shweshwedress, @StylevoreMag, @shweshwedress (modified by author)

Mermaid dresses with layers attached at the knee are light to walk in. The layers have frills to increase volume but do not make the dresses too heavy for one to walk. You can attach a lace on the shoulders and sleeves or use another design like the off-shoulder style.

Dera dresses

Dera dress. Photo: @TheStartMag, @TheStartMag, @TheStartMag (modified by author)

Dera dresses are recommended for all women because they will fit you whether you lose or gain weight. These free-flowing outfits are also the best for pregnant mothers, especially if you want to keep it a secret as you plan to surprise your loved ones with the good news.

Short dresses with ruffles attached at the hem

Short dresses with ruffles attached at the hem. Photo: @Shweshwe dresses SA, @Shweshwe dresses SA (modified by author)

A mother and daughter look great in matching short dresses with ruffles attached at the hem. The two can wear this style on their birthdays or any other occasion they deem fit for such attires. Buy an Ankara fabric that is large enough for two to save money.

Ankara dresses with layers attached to the waistline

Ankara dresses with layers attached to the waistline. Photo: @StylevoreMag, @ankaratrendzofficial, @ankaratrendzofficial (modified by author)

There are many designs of Ankara dresses with layers attached to the waistline. You can have it as an off-shoulder outfit or a one-hand skater dress. The hemline can be above or below the knee or whichever length you like.

Peplum Ankara tops

Peplum Ankara tops. Photo: @Vitenge - Africa Fabrics, @shweshwedress, @TheStartMag (modified by author)

Women find peplum Ankara tops the best of all the African print top styles for ladies, for they never go out of style. Experiment with the hem and neckline to create countless designs of peplum tops from sleeveless, one-hand, off-shoulder, etc. You can pair these tops with shorts, skirts, or trousers.

Sleeveless midi-length skater dress

Sleeveless midi-length skater dress. Photo: @shweshwedress, @shweshwedress (modified by author)

Buy a sleeveless midi-length skater dress for your princess or queen. She will love it regardless of age because this design does not have an age limit. You can even use it as a bride maids attire.

Skater dresses with layers attached to the waistline

Skater dresses with layers attached to the waistline. Photo: @shweshwedress, @StylevoreMag, @Shweshwe dresses SA (modified by author)

Here are more samples of skater dresses with layers attached to the waistline. Use an African print fabric on the whole dress for a more sophisticated look, or add plain-coloured chiffon materials to the layers.

African print cardigans

African print cardigans. Photo: @ankaratrendzofficial, @ankaratrendzofficial, @ankaratrendzofficial (modified by author)

Most women wear African print cardigans with jeans. However, you can try something new, pair them with pencil skirts and official trousers. Ankle boots and heels are the most recommended shoes if you wear these cardigans with jeans.

Ankara blazers

African print blazers. Photo: @ankaratrendzofficial, @ankaratrendzofficial, @shopngaska, @shopngaska (modified by author)

Some companies accept employees to wear Ankara blazers to the office as part of their daily wear. Pair the blazers with Ankara pants, shorts, and skirts. In addition, plain-coloured tops and shirts made of other materials also go well with African print blazers.

Two-piece dresses

Two-piece dresses. Photo: @teabyfade, @StylevoreMag, @StylevoreMag (modified by author)

Two-piece dress styles that have been in existence for the longest time. This western design has never looked better since its incorporation into Ankara fashion. A two-piece dress allows you to split the top and skirt and wear them with different outfits.

African print shorts

African print shorts. Photo: @ankaratrendzofficial, @ankaratrendzofficial, @ankaratrendzofficial (modified by author)

African print shorts are the best for sunny and hot days, especially during summer. There are many ways to style these female shorts. Pair them with sleeveless polo neck tops or casual-official shirts. You can also tie a belt or wear a nice Ankara blazer to complete the look.

Knee-high-slit dresses

Knee-high-slit dresses. Photo: @StylevoreMag, @ankaratrendzofficial, @StylevoreMag(modified by author)

The flowing bottom part of a knee-high-slit dress makes it so classy. The straight dresses also look fantastic with a long slit. Choose different neck and sleeve designs for more glamour.

Ankara mini-skirts

Ankara mini-skirts. Photo: @ankaratrendzofficial, @boraiistudio, @ankaratrendzofficial (modified by author)

Enhance your taste for modern African print dresses by adding Ankara mini-skirts to your wardrobe. You could add a little touch to your African dressing culture by trying a headscarf. To make it more classy, rock plain-coloured tops and leggings.

African print mini dresses

African print mini dresses. Photo: @ankaratrendzofficial, @StylevoreMag, @ankaratrendzofficial (modified by author)

African print mini dresses are some of the most comfortable designs for 21st-century women. You can wear them to different occasions, including dinner dates, graduation parties, birthday celebrations, etc.

Sophisticated off-shoulder mermaid dress

Sophisticated off-shoulder mermaid dresses. Photo: @shweshwedress, @shweshwedress, @shweshwedress (modified by author)

How gorgeous do you think you will look in these African print styles for ladies? Sophisticated off-shoulder mermaid dresses are among the best African print styles for weddings. These outfits enhance one's beauty by showing off curves and skin but are not too revealing to make a lady feel uncomfortable in public.

Ankara plus lace combo

Ankara plus lace combo. Photo: @ankaratrendzofficial, @shweshwedress, @ankaratrendzofficial (modified by author)

The Ankara plus lace combo comes in many fantastic designs. Wear a one-hand dress with plunging cleavage and lace gathers at the hem. Short Ankara skater dresses will also make people stare at you with a lot of admiration.

Midi-mermaid dresses

Midi-mermaid dresses. Photo: @shweshwedress, @shweshwedress (modified by author)

For a more chic and classy look, you can always wear a midi-mermaid dress. Have laces on your sleeves and gathers or layers at the hem. You can also use different materials for above and below the waistline.

Dresses with gathers running from one side of the body to the hem

Dresses with gathers running from one side of the body to the hem. Photo: @shweshwedress, @Shweshwe dresses SA (modified by author)

Ankara dresses with gathers running from one side of the body to the hem suit every classy woman. Polish the look with heels, eyeglasses, and small handbags. However, skip necklaces and hanging earrings if it is a one-hand dress.

African print shirt dresses

Shirt dresses. Photo: @labellefashionske, @ankaratrendzofficial, @ankaratrendzofficial (modified by author)

Are you struggling with ideas for pulling a casual look using Ankara dresses? An African print shirt dress should be your preferred option if that is the case. It is a simple casual evening attire with a chic vibe.

Mini-skater dresses

Short skater dresses. Photo: @shweshwedress, @Ankara Fashion Style, @shweshwedress (modified by author)

Since a mini-skater dress draws people's attention to your feet, it is ideal for days you feel like showing them off. Get everyone's attention by wearing a dress that has a complicated sleeve design.

Jumpsuits with puffy sleeves

Jumpsuits with puffy sleeves. Photo: @shweshwedress, @shweshwedress, @shweshwedress (modified by author)

Palazzo jumpsuits with puffy sleeves are gorgeous styles for official and casual events. Moreover, it is also appropriate for a first date because it helps you look simple and makes an unforgettable fashion statement for your companion.

African print wedding gowns

African print wedding gowns. Photo: @shweshwedress, @shweshwedress (modified by author)

For brides who love figure-hugging gowns, the African print styles for weddings never disappoint. Ankara mermaid dresses are so diverse that you can have your maids wearing different designs from the same fabric design. The most exciting thing is that they can wear these attires to other occasions after the wedding.

African- inspired wedding gowns

African- inspired wedding gowns. Photo: @shweshwedress, @shweshwedress, @shweshwedress (modified by author)

Achieve comfort and elegance by wearing an Ankara-inspired gown to your traditional wedding. The dress is ideal for all ladies regardless of their body shapes. You can even attach a trail on the shoulders or waistline.

Off-shoulder maxi dresses

Off-shoulder maxi dresses. Photo: @Babyonlinedress (modified by author)

Off-shoulder Ankara outfits are among the latest dress styles in Ghana. These attires are also popular across the continent. As the name suggests, these dresses do not cover the shoulders. Wear appropriate accessories and shoes, and get a purse to complement the look.

Wrap-around dresses

Wrap-around dresses. Photo: @Ankara Fashion Style, @StylevoreMag (modified by author)

Wear wrap-around dress designs on casual days to slay and achieve a comfortable chic look. The best part about it is that you could style it with a pair of sandals or sneakers, depending on how you like it.

Peplum dresses

Peplum dresses. Photo: @StylevoreMag, @ankaratrendzofficial, @StylevoreMag (modified by author)

Peplum dresses are another classy and very comfortable design. They are among the most preferred African print styles for ladies. Their diversity will never die, and you can break the peplum dress into a skirt and blouse.

Simple T-dresses

Simple T-dresses. Photo: @TheStartMag, @TheStartMag, @TheStartMag (modified by author)

T-dresses tend to mimic the design of a t-shirt. Therefore, they are the kind you wear whenever you want to flaunt your legs. Moreover, African print T-dresses will give you vacation vibes or put you in a party mood.

High-low dresses

High-low dresses. Photo: @StylevoreMag, @StylevoreMag, @ankaratrendzofficial (modified by author)

High-low dresses are the latest African fashion styles. These attires' backs are usually lower than the front parts, hence the name high low. These beautiful outfits are the best for dinner dates. Therefore, customize them according to your taste.

Ankara mini skirts

Ankara mini skirts. Photo: @StylevoreMag, @StylevoreMag (modified by author)

Ankara mini skirts are some of the latest African print styles for ladies. They give women who love modern and youthful fashion a classic, flirty and playful appearance. Embrace the rich African culture by adding them to your wardrobe.

There are many ways of wearing the latest African print styles for ladies. Hence, it is easy to find countless designs that match your taste. Having these outfits in your wardrobe is one of the best decisions you will ever make.

