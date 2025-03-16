Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared beautiful pictures of her and one of her daughters on a trip

In the pictures, the star actress did not show the face of her daughter, however, many people noticed how tall and all grown up she had become

Other fervent fans complained about not being able to see the faces of Nadia's children, as they made a humble request to her

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared beautiful pictures of her older daughter, getting many people to admire her growth.

The seasoned actress took to her Instagram page to post memorable moments she shared with her daughter while on a trip.

In the pictures, the little girl was almost the height of her mother. Her back faced the camera without her having to show her face.

Nadia Buari looked decent in her bubu and a scarf, while her daughter rocked a casual outfit; a pair of jeans shorts and a pink top.

In the caption of the Instagram, Nadia Buari shared some words of wisdom with her millions of followers and fervent fans.

In her motivational message, she noted that everyone's recipe on how to achieve the life of their dreams is different.

"Everyone’s recipe for the life of their dreams is different!"

Reactions to pictures of Nadia's daughter

Some social media users raised concerns about Nadia Buari not showing the faces of her children, especially her older ones.

Many opined that if she was not going to show their faces for everyone to have a glimpse of how they looked, then she should not post them at all.

Others who were unbothered by whether they saw her children's faces or not talked about her daughter's height. People noticed how her daughter was almost her height in the pictures she dropped on her Instagram page.

Below are the lovely reactions to the pictures of Nadia Buari's daughter:

mostbeautiful____ said:

"Don’t post if you won’t show the face madam."

reyahrinaaz said:

"And there’s no other love like a mother’s love for her child ❤️❤️❤️."

kal_annn said:

"They are growing so beautifully 🥰 I tap into this beautiful blessings 😇."

sep_myown29 said:

"Why post them if u don’t us to see them even Beyoncé and Rihanna shows dem babies faces."

psalm_allen said:

"Almost as tall as you, God is Good."

timmykmacnicol said:

"She is a big girl now just yesterday she born, same age with my baby boy, bless her ❤️❤️."

the_legal_nurse said:

"Ur womb is very beautiful 😍."

ransford_kemson said:

"I Love you Nadia, I Love you with all my heart 🫂🫂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Nadia Buari reacts to Ama Burland's video

YEN.com.gh reported that social media influencer and YouTuber Princess Ama Burland showered praise on Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari during an interview with Ameyaw TV, a moment that quickly went viral.

At the EMY Africa's Generation Now Brunch on March 2, 2025, Ama Burland said that Nadia was one of the celebrities she would love to switch lives with, a statement that caught the attention of many fans.

In response, Nadia Buari shared a video of the interview on her TikTok account, featuring funny memes that had viewers laughing out loud. The playful mix of praise and humor led some fans to wonder whether the TikTok account posting the video was officially hers.

