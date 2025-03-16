Lamine Yamal has met his favourite World Wrestling Entertainment stars at the smackdown in Barcelona

The 17-year-old watched thrilling performances from the likes of Randy Ordon, Cody Rhodes and Tiffany Stratton

The 2024 European Cup winner and his Barcelona teammates will face Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening in La Liga

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal enjoyed one of the best nights of his life after meeting wrestling legends at the World Wrestling Entertainment smackdown event in the Spanish city.

Yamal, one of the brightest young footballers in the sport currently, met several WWE legends including Triple H and Cody Rhodes.

The Barcelona forward took photos with some of his favourites in the sport, crowning the night with the WWE belt around his neck on a memorable evening.

In photos shared on social media, Yamal loved every moment as he appeared on the huge screens in the arena.

Fourteen time WWE champion,. Triple H, who is also an executive of the sport, described Yamal as the future of Barcelona, stating with him the club will enjoy great success.

"The future of FC Barcelona is brighter than ever... enjoy the show, Lamine," said Triple H, as quoted by Marca.

Meanwhile, the WWE was making a return to Spain for the first time in six years, with the latest event held at the Olimpico da Badalona.

Fans were thrilled to spectacular performances from Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

The Olimpico da Badalona also witnessed performances from the legendary Randy Orton, Carmelo Hayee and Cody Rhodes.

Yamal praised ahead of Atletico clash

The teen sensation will put behind him a memorable night ahead of the title-deciding clash against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, players from the capital-based club have sung praises of the youngster.

Julian Alvarez said: ""He is very young, but today, he is one of the best players in the world. The things he does and the quality he has at such a young age are admirable. It’s always nice to play against the best, and for the fans, it’s a luxury to have players like him."

His teammates Conor Gallagher also highlighted the brilliance of the 17-year-old Spaniard.

"Lamine Yamal is a great player. He has already proven it and keeps proving it. At his age, he is a top footballer. He is very difficult to stop," said the England midfielder.

Robin Le Normand added: "He is a player with very special talent. At his age, it’s incredible the quality and composure he shows in such important matches."

Messi lights up Jamaica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi's first-ever time in Jamaica left the whole country in a state of excitement as he arrived with his Inter Miami side for the CONCACAF Champions Cup game against Cavalier.

For the first time, fans of Cavalier were unbothered by the outcome of the game as all attention was on the Argentina legend.

Messi delivered in his first game in Jamaica, the 51st country he has played in, after climbing off the bench to score as Miami returned to the United States with a deserving 2-0 win.

