Zionfelix has been trending after videos of him putting a ring on the finger of a lady popped up

The video has generated interest on social media as the lady is not the one known to be the girlfriend of the blogger

Following the saga, photos and details of the lady in the viral videos have popped up

Renowned blogger Zionfelix, known in private life as Felix Adomako Mensah, has been trending on social media.

This follows viral videos of him in what looks like a traditional marriage ceremony with a beautiful lady.

In one of the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix is seen dressed in a white kaftan standing beside a lady who wore a black and white outfit.

Zionfelix has been trending over a viral wedding video with this lady Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

The video showed the blogger and his supposed wife exchanging vows with Zionfelix later putting a ring on her finger.

The videos have stirred a lot of reactions on social media because the lady on whose finger Zionfelix put a ring on is not his known girlfriend, Minalyn.

Amid the surprise th3 trending videos have brought, YEN.com.gh has gathered some photos and few details about the lady.

1. Name

Checks on social media indicate that the lady in question is called Erica Amoah.

2. Italy-based

Erica is reported by many Instagram blogs to be based in Brescia in Italy.

3. Gospel musician

Erica is a gospel musician who released a song that was posted on Zionfelix's website in February 2020.

Zionfelix denies marriage reports

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has finally reacted to the viral videos and photos showing him putting a ring on a lady's finger.

In a new post sighted on the official IG page of the blogger, Zionfelix indicated that he was not married and has never been married.

His post which was culled from Facebook read: "I am not married and I've never been married."

After sharing the screenshot of the same message on Instagram, the award-winning blogger added: "No secret marriage has happened anywhere on this planet.

Source: Yen