Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has got his colleague Nana Ama McBrown and other social media laughing.

The laughter follows new photos the actor and musician shred on his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show Lil Win dressed as a woman. He wore a wig (hair) and women cloth known in the local parlance as 'kaba and slit.'

Lil Win just got McBrown laughing with his new photos Photo source: @officiallilwin, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Standing akimbo, Lil Win had comedian Dacoster also dressed in a wig and women's cloth standing to his right.

In his caption to the photos, Lil Win indicated that they captured the pictures on the set of a new TV series called Papa No, which will soon be airing on his YouTube channel.

He hinted that the two of them were acting as a mother and a daughter on the show.

"Mother and daughter Papa no TV series coming soon on my YouTube channel WEEZY EMPIRE Starring @official_dacoster watch out!!," his caption read.

McBrown and others react

After Lil Win shared, Nana Ama McBrown found them funny enough to comment and she described the actor as 'foolish', albeit in the sense that he is funny. She (iamamamcbrown) said:

"You fool o #BRIMM"

Actor Nana Yeboah (nana_yeboah_official) had something to say about the wig:

"Wig nu"

sahagenius pointed to Lil Win's eyes:

"The eyes says it all."

she_loves_sister_debbie described Lil Win as creative:

"A very creative person, wanna be on your series."

Source: Yen