Re-Collation: NPP's Adjei-Mensah Korsah Retains Techiman South Seat

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Techiman South and incumbent member of parliament, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has been declared the winner of the 2024 parliamentary election in the constituency.

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah retained his seat with 46,663 votes.

The declaration came after much contention in the constituency, as the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the area, Christopher Beyere Baasongti, was initially declared the winner.

However, the results were nullified after the Electoral Commission determined that the results had been declared under much duress and did not follow the procedural protocols of the commission.

Martin Korsah’s 46,663 votes following the re-collation beat Christopher Beyere Baasongti, who came out second with 43,429.

Donkor Moses came out third with 1,140 votes, and Bayor Idris got 76.

The announcement by the Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer for Techiman South, Martin Adzawotor, is expected to resolve the contentious election process in the constituency.

Adzawotor noted that the results of two polling stations, the D/A Primary School and Islamic JHS polling stations, were excluded from the valid vote counts due to electoral irregularities.

These two stations accounted for 1,138 votes, which, according to the returning officer, if added to the first runner-up’s tally would not affect the overall outcome of the election.

Overall, Techiman South recorded 90,303 valid votes, with 844 rejected ballots, bringing the total votes cast to 91,152.

