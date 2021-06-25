Afia Schwar has dragged disc jockey, DJ Switch into her beef with Twene Jonas

The outspoken media personality alleged that Jonas got to America through the benevolence of DJ Switch

She added that he ran away after he stepped foot in the foreign country

Award-winning TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwar, has alleged that it was DJ Switch who took Twene Jonas to America.

While speaking in the latest beef with the social media commentator, Afia Schwar alleged that the award-winning young disc jockey was the one who sponsored Jonas to enter the USA.

According to the outspoken media personality, Twene Jonas ran away after they landed in the United States of America and has since not returned.

She then said Jonas did not get to be educated by his dad but he had the effrontery to insult Ghanaian leaders.

Afia Schwar then turned her sights on Jonas' family back here in Ghana and asked him to relocate them to the USA if he claimed he had made it big.

She alleged that Twene Jonas' mother was still going to the farm and that his dad lived in Nkoranza.

Afia Schwar's outbursts follow a clap-back video the social commentator posted online jabbing her for poking her nose into his matter.

Earlier, in a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Afia Schwar was seen showing off portions of her home to the popular US-based Ghanaian.

She went on to add that she owned the house and dared Jonas to post his tenancy documents on social media for all to see.

