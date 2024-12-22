Actress Nana Ama McBrown jokingly settled her misunderstandings with gospel musician Empress Gifty after visiting the singer's home to commiserate with her upon the loss of her mother, Agaga

In the video, McBrown spoke about the Empress title battle, online competitions, and the gospel singer missing her appearance on her show on Onua Showtime

Many people noted that Empress Gifty looked shy as McBrown openly addressed their issues one after the other

Actress Nana Ama McBrown and gospel musician Empress Gifty have settled their feud after the former visited the latter's home to commiserate with her upon losing her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, aka Agaga.

McBrown and Empress Gifty settle their feud

In the video, McBrown noted that one of the main purposes of her visit to Empress Gifty's residence was to commiserate with her and put a smile on her face.

The actress jokingly referred to the gospel singer as Gazetted and noted that she had always been known as Empress, some 14 years ago, as fans gave her that name long before the singer came out to explain that hers was Gazetted.

In her defence, Empress Gifty explained that the Empress was on her passport, Ghana Card and all her documents.

"I was using a Raptor and all of a sudden this my sister started using a Tundra," McBrown said as she highlighted the competition between the two of them.

On the issue of the Watch Me hitmaker missing her appearance on McBrown's Onua Showtime on October 13, 2024, Empress Gifty explained that it was unfortunate that her mother fell sick that day and had to rush her to the hospital.

Empress Gifty noted that she did not want anyone to know about her mother's illness at the time. However, McBrown pointed out that the singer had her phone number and could have contacted her to explain why she missed her show.

Reactions to McBrown and Empress Gifty's video

Many people in the video's comment section noted that Empress Gifty became shy as Mrs McBrown Mensah highlighted their issues and cleared the air upon her visit to her home.

Below are the reactions of social media users, who mostly admired the maturity of the two ladies who settled their past feud:

Empress Gifty breaks down on United Showbiz

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty could not control her tears as she hosted UTV's United Showbiz's final show of 2024.

While speaking about her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, aka Agaga, the gospel singer broke down in tears as she spoke about what she meant to her.

Despite being in mourning, the Empress explained that the reason she wanted to host the show was because she wanted to announce to all Ghanaians that her mother had passed away and the circumstances under which she passed.

