Blogger Zionfelix finally breaks silence on viral 'marriage' photos and videos

Celebrated Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako Mensah, famed as Zionfelix, has finally reacted to some viral videos and photos showing him putting a ring on a lady's finger.

In a new post sighted on the official IG page of the blogger, Zionfelix indicated that he was not married and has never been married.

His post which was culled from Facebook read: "I am not married and I've never been married."

After sharing the screenshot of the same message on Instagram, the award-winning blogger added: "No secret marriage has happened anywhere on this planet"

This follows videos of Zion in white attire with a lady by his side in what looked like the living room of a family.

Earlier reports and rumors on social media had it that the blogger had gone to see the lady's family to officially introduce himself to them.

Source: Yen.com.gh