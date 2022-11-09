Asantewaa goofed in a video as she attempted to defend herself against a follower who criticised her

The TikToker received backlash from folks after she made a video getting a nose piercing done

Asantewaa, who is also a nurse, was criticised for the piercing as some peeps felt it was against the ethics of her profession

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian TikToker and nurse, Asantewaa, recently got a nose piercing done and received backlash from some peeps on TikTok.

Asantewaa Goofs Source: TikTok, Instagram

Source: UGC

Some folks felt it was unprofessional for her to get a nose piercing. Salomeyopoku505, a fellow nurse, was one of the critics.

She said it was not ethical for her to get a piercing as a nurse. Asantewaa responded to Salomey with a video.

She argued that she had done no wrong and said she did not understand why many nurses choose not to perform certain duties like bathing and feeding patients since it is their duty, but they prefer to pick and choose the ethics they want.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It looked like Asantewaa had mixed up duties with ethics, and folks did not hesitate to point out that she had goofed with her response.

Peeps React To Asantewaa's Response

user1285289847206 felt the TikToker had mixed the two words up:

I think the lady spoke about ethics not duties, pls take note.

user477963273077 laughed at her and said:

Ethics are different from duties though

brainer Esinam also wrote:

Ethics not duties,, why are u deviating

Danquah Bright was also confused:

Is it English u don’t understand or u decided to say something else. Ethics she talk ooo

honourable yere also commented:

madam why are you deviating from what the lady said, ethics are different from duties wai.

Asantewaa: Top Ghanaian TikToker Opens Up About Moving From Making GH₵80 A Month To Over GH₵10k

In other news, top Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa has shared some of the jobs she had to take up due to financial struggles growing up.

Martina Dwamena Asantewaa as legally known revealed that her very first salary as a teacher was GH₵80 until she had another job which paid GH₵150 per month.

The TikTok influencer now earns over GH₵10,000 every month from her brand deals as a social media influencer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh