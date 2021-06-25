Blogger Zionfelix has been spotted having a traditional wedding in a video

The video shows the lady Zionfelix was 'marrying' to be different from his known girlfriend, Minalyn

The video which has gone viral has stirred surprise among social media users

A video has popped up showing blogger Felix Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix, having a traditional wedding.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix is seen dressed in a white kaftan standing beside a lady who wore a black and white outfit.

The video showed the blogger and his supposed wife exchanging vows with Zionfelix later putting a ring on her finger.

The 'wedding' video of Zionfelix has gone viral Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

There was a good number of people in the hall including the young and elderly.

See the video as sighted on Instagram:

Details of the blogger's ceremony are sketchy but talk on social media indicates that the lady in the video is a Ghanaian based in Italy.

Some people have suggested that the ceremony is a snippet from a music video, claiming the lady is a gospel singer. Others have also claimed that it is a real wedding.

Source: Yen