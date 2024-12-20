C Confion's demise has left Ghanaian entertainers, especially from the Kumawood community, in devastation

A video of Poleeno Multimedia blogger's Papa J reaction to the actor's death has gained significant traction online

Fans thronged the comments section to reflect on the late Kumawood actor's moments

Ghanaian actor C Confion, aka Bright Owusu, has died after succumbing to a long-existing health battle.

The actor was a force in Kumawood's resurgence engineered by top stars like Kyekyeku and Papa Kumasi under the guidance of Dr Likee.

He died shortly after news of him being hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital surfaced online.

Blogger Papa J of Poleeno Multimedia couldn't hold his tears while speaking about the late C Confion. Source: C_Confion, PoleenoMultimedia.

Source: Facebook

Papa Jay morns C Confion

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Papa J, a well-known blogger with Poleeno Multimedia, couldn't hide his tears as he reacted to C Confions' demise.

The blogger had a sitdown with the late actor before his demise and has posted several about his his condition.

The actor had been unwell for some time. His condition deteriorated before his untimely demise.

C Confion's health battle had taken him off-screen for a long time. According to Papa J, C Confion had plans to reclaim his reputation as one of Kumawood's funniest and most talented actors.

"He always kept reminding us that 2024 more heat."

Papa Jay was devastated as he talked about how much of a loss C Confion's death would be to the Kumawood industry.

Ghanaians mourn C Confion

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Papa Jay's video surfaced online.

Kwabena COLLINS said:

"RIP C confion . We will meet again . Thanks for entertaining us . You brought laughter to our homes at the expense of your life and happiness. 😭😭😭."

KINETIC wrote:

"So Oboysiki has exchange his death with him. RIP young talent🥺."

abednarh remarked:

"I cried out loud hearing this sad news😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I love C confion so much. RIP C confion."

Kumawood stars mourn C Confion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late C Confion's colleagues, including Papa Kumasi and 39/40, had reportedly been spotted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Papa J of Poleeno Multimedia, shared the footage as he reported live from the hospital.

Reports indicate that they were at the hospital to facilitate the arrangements for the management of C Confion's mortal remains.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh