An old woman has shown some young people who the boss is on the dance floor as she 'competed' with them

The woman's display of energy during her performance wowed many people who said she is still young in her moves

There were also social media users who found her dance quite inspiring and a promotion of the rich Igbo culture

A Nigerian man identified as Ekenechukwu has shared a video on Instagram showing an old woman 'sparring' against young people in traditional Igbo dance.

In the short clip, the woman stood beside a professional dancer and 'competed' with him. Despite her old age, the woman's flexibility was unmatchable.

The woman's moves got people talking. Photo source: @ekens_city

She has got energy!

After outdancing the young man with very fast leg moves, she went ahead and challenged another. At this point, one begins to wonder what kind of energy she possesses.

What amazes most about the woman's display was that she seemed really confident and in control as shown by her hand gesture.

Many people who reacted to the video online said the old woman was indeed good at what she does.

Watch the video below:

Retired but not tired

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of reactions on social media. Below are some of them:

onyinyechi_vibrantlady said:

"Dot to the world."

mc_nomicable said:

"Mama is retired but not tired."

specialhairz said:

"Chai mama you won my heart, love you."

nora_ever7 said:

"Mama just made my night."

stephenifeanyi647 said:

"Nma, this is great, Igbo amaka."

justmrfred_ said:

"Who will teach me how to dance like this."

It's my wedding and I will dance the most

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a bride in a viral video took charge of her wedding and called the shots on the dance floor. She became the leader everyone followed.

When the woman danced, everybody fell behind her and became backup dancers and performers. Nobody could measure up to her energy. She really came prepared.

Name the dance moves rocking the Nigerian/African hip-hop industry, the lady did everything and perfectly so. She is a delight to watch.

At a point, her husband tried to match her moves but quickly fell back when he realised the woman was in a monster-energy mode.

