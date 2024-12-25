Enock Darko is trending following a post he made on TikTok about his wedding

The Nigerian-based Ghanaian comic actor, in celebrating the birth of Christ, posted a short clip from his wedding to honour his wife

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have commended him on his union with his wife, with many also wishing him a marriage of bliss

Nigerian-based Ghanaian actor Enock Darko is still filled with joy that he got to marry a woman he truly loves and holds dear.

This comes after he took to his TikTok page on December 25, 2024, to post a short clip from his wedding with his wife, Deborah.

Enock Darko shows love to his wife on Christmas day. Photo credit: @realenockdarko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The clip showed the moment Enock Darko held hands with his wife in church, surrounded by friends and loved ones, as they prayed and committed their union to the Lord.

The video captioned "Best Christmas gift ever," got netizens drooling as it highlights the extent to which the actor truly values his wife.

At the time of writing, Enock Darko's post had received over 1,300 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Enock Darko wedding

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the actor on his wedding and wished him a marriage of bliss.

TooSweet indicated:

"I know if Enoch get Aswear like Ebi skit so sey ego laugh buh bro on a real congrats man, big move."

𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐚𝐚𝐀D wrote:

"Congratulations big boss."

Omor Wealth indicated:

"See my celebrity crush don marry. your home is blessed sir."

Ohemaa esther added:

"May the almighty bless this marriage."

Enock Darko teases 'Maame Yaa'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enock Darko stirred funny reactions from netizens after his wedding.

This comes after he took to social media to tease his ex-girlfriend 'Maame Yaa,' after he married his new bride on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The comic actor opined that his ex-girlfriend had suffered a broken heart after witnessing visuals from his wedding surfaced online.

He then flaunted his wedding ring as he expressed his excitement at being a newly married man.

Source: YEN.com.gh