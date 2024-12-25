Ghanaian boxer Freezy McBones joined millions around the world to celebrate Christmas

He took Facebook to wish his loved ones Merry Christmas as he posted photos showing the nice family time he was enjoying in Paris

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post expressed delight to see the boxer spending time with his family

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones is enjoying Christmas festivities in Paris with his loved ones.

This comes after he shared some stunning family photos on his Facebook page, which showed himself and his French partner, Helen Defrance, looking cheerful.

The face of their newborn baby Quincy was, however, covered.

Freezy MacBones spends time with his family in France on Christmas day. Photo credit: @Freezy MacBones/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian boxer wished his loved ones a Merry Christmas and prayed for peace and love during this festive period.

"From my family to yours, Merry Christmas. I hope you have an amazing holiday. Peace, love and happiness this festive season, and carry those feelings into the New Year, his post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 800 likes and 33 comments.

Ghanaians wish Freezy MacBones Merry Christmas

Social media users who commented on the post commended Freezy Macbones and wished him a Merry Christmas.

Foster Ayim commented:

"Merry Christmas bro. Where's my present."

Nii Ocanta indicated:

"Charlie this is beautiful. I tap into this beautiful thing. Happy holidays and Merry Christmas."

Nana Yaw Mixkal wrote:

"Bro we lucky for this December freezy mine gave birth on 19 of this month."

Senalor Luther Jnr added:

"Your family isn't complete without your daughter Freezy MacbonesA Christmas three photo is for family, whether biological or step."

Kendrick Gh added:

"You no add the other daughter from Ghana."

Prof Naana wish Ghanaians Merry Christmas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, sent a Christmas message to Ghanaians.

In a video on her X page, the President-elect urged Ghanaians to reflect on the festive season as a time of thanksgiving and renewal of bonds.

She also prayed that Ghanaians would see Christmas as a period to show kindness and generosity.

