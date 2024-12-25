Close to 20 Android smartphones will no longer get support from WhatsApp starting January 1, 2025

The decision has already been concluded and will affect users of the selected phones from brands such as Samsung, Sony, and LG,

The phones affected are 10-year-old devices running Android Kit Kat, and users will no longer be able to access Meta's WhatsApp

WhatsApp has announced it will discontinue support for several older smartphones beginning Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

A statement from WhatsApp indicated that only devices running Android KitKat, released in 2013, and earlier versions are affected.

Similarly, iPhone users with iOS 12 will lose support in May 2025 as WhatsApp intends to support only devices with iOS 15.1 or newer.

"Our goal is to provide a private and reliable service for as many people as possible," WhatsApp stated.

The statement on the company's FAQ page emphasized the need to keep pace with technological advancements and maintain its growing feature set for global private messaging.

"To do so, we regularly review how WhatsApp is used, including our growing set of features that advance global private calling and messaging.

"Going forward, WhatsApp support on devices that run KaiOS will end. All impacted users will be notified beforehand before we stop support for these devices.

"Users of KaiOS devices should copy their important information outside the device as there is no backup support or ability to restore from these devices,"

Why WhatsApp won't work on some phones

According to the Meta-owned company, the app will work on phones with Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or newer versions. It also assured that affected users will be notified multiple times before implementation, allowing time for device upgrades to maintain service access.

"WhatsApp works on many Android devices, including Android 5.0 or newer. WhatsApp stops supporting older devices and operating systems continuously and focuses on supporting newer ones and keeping up with the latest technological advancements.

"If we stop supporting your device or operating system, you will be notified in WhatsApp and reminded several times to upgrade. We’ll also remind you to update your device to continue using WhatsApp and keep this article updated with relevant information."

Which Android phones' WhatsApp will stop working?

The support cut affects over 15 older models from major manufacturers, including Samsung, LG, Motorola, and HTC.

See the table below for the full list of specific phone models:

SAMSUNG LG SONY MOTOROLA HTC Galaxy S3 Optimus G Xperia Z Moto G (1st Gen) One X Galaxy Note 2 Nexus 4 Xperia SP Razr HD One X+ Galaxy Ace 3 G2 Mini Xperia T Moto E 2014 Desire 500 Galaxy S4 Mini L90 Xperia V Desire 601

