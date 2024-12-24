President-elect John Mahama said he intends to become a full-time farmer at the end of his term in office

He said it has been a long-time passion of his, and he intends to indulge in it full-time after he retires from active politics

John Mahama also revealed that his farming venture also influenced some of the policies he intends to implement when he becomes president

President-elect John Mahama has revealed how he intends to spend his time after his term in office.

He said he would become a full-time farmer when he finally retired from politics.

President-elect John Mahama says his plans for the future is to become a farmer.

During a visit to his farms in Yapei and Busunu in the Savannah Region, Mahama shared his dreams for agriculture and agribusiness in Ghana and his long-term plans after politics.

He said he loved farming and would have been a full-time farmer had he not become a career politician.

He said he would dedicate time to developing his farm when he finally retired from politics.

“If you want to see me, you’ll have to come to the farm,” he said.

The president-elect, who has a crop and livestock farm, showcased his growing agricultural enterprise.

He noted that his farm started with 300 goats and other small ruminants and has finally grown to 500 animals.

He said he has plans to add sheep and cattle farming in the near future.

On the crop side, John Mahama said he produces maize and soybeans, which he supplies to the Astuare farms as poultry feed.

He noted that his love for farming and some of the challenges he has encountered in his venture have informed some of the policies he intends to implement when he is finally sworn into office.

Mahama to create special agro-processing zone

YEN.com.gh reported that the then-National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, has promised to turn the farming community of Afram Plains into a special agro-processing zone.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs, clergy, and indigenes at Sakora Park in Donkorkrom on Thursday, November 21, 2024, he stated that if he becomes president, his government will come and plead with the chiefs to release land for agricultural investors.

The government would then ensure that the necessary support infrastructure, including water, electricity, and good roads, is in place to facilitate the development of 24-hour factories to process agro-products in the area.

