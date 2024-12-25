President Akufo-Addo has announced the introduction of visa-free travel for citizens of all African nations to Ghana.

The announcement fulfils a pledge the president made at the January Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD 2024), where he committed to ensuring a borderless Ghana.

Akufo-Addo grants visa-free access for all African nationals

The visa-free regime enhances the free movement of people, goods and services across the continent.

The president’s free visa regime would take effect on January 6, 2024, on Akufo-Addo’s last day in office.

The policy aligns with the African Union’s vision of economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose headquarters is in Ghana.

Ghana will join Benin, The Gambia, Rwanda and Seychelles as the only African countries offering visa-free entry to all African passport holders.

The move would also bolster efforts to create the world’s largest single market, encompassing 55 nations, and enhance collaboration between African governments and businesses.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in collaboration with the Interior Ministry, are set to commence the execution of the regime.

The Ghana Immigration Service is expected to announce the official start date soon.

