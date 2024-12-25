The Ghana Health Service has provided an update on the cholera outbreak recorded across parts of the country

It disclosed in a public health advisory that over 4000 cases have been recorded, leading to 35 deaths

It appealed to the general public to adhere to the guidelines regarding the prevention of cholera

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has appealed to Ghanaians to adhere to basic hygiene measures to prevent cholera.

A public health advisory released on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, and signed by the service's Director General, Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, disclosed that 4,155 cases have been reported in parts of the country, leading to 35 deaths.

Ghana Health Service issues a public health advisory on the cholera outbreak.

It explained that the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Western and Ashanti Regions have all reported cases of cholera; however, the Western Region is the most impacted region, with 17 deaths recorded.

It appealed to the general public to take hygiene measures seriously and adhere to cholera prevention guidelines, especially during Christmas.

"The Ghana Health Service continues to urge people who have diarrhoea and vomiting to report to the nearest health facility. As we enter the Christmas season, we are entreated to drink potable water, eat food that is hot, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming and wash our hands with soap under running water before preparing food, before eating and after visiting the toilet (and washroom) or changing diapers, and after touching surfaces."

The service also thanked health workers and other key stakeholders for their commitment to fighting the cholera outbreak.

Ghanaians commend the GHS

Social media users who commented on the post commended the Ghana Health Service for its commitment to ending the menace.

Karin Goessens-Williams commented:

"Great job to you Ghana Health Service but it would really help if we had running water ! Ghana Water Company Limited."

Alhassan Mohammed Mutala Janny indicated:

"Appreciate ur effort."

Amaning Bismark indicated:

"Sure. Thank you very much."

