Parliament Commences Registration Of Members of the 9th Parliament

Ghana’s Parliament has commenced the registration process for Members of Parliament-elect for the upcoming ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

In a statement released on December 2, 2024, Parliament announced that the registration process will begin with an online phase starting Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

Source: Facebook

An in-person registration process would commence on January 2 and end on January 6, 2025.

Parliament noted that targeted messages would be sent to members-elect via WhatsApp or emails to allow them to register.

It added that the members-elect can contact the officers in charge of the registration by telephone at 0550222200 or 0503634466 for further clarification or assistance.

The registration process is a key step in preparing for the swearing-in of the new Parliament.

