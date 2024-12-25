Actress Nana Ama McBrown promoted fashion designer Kwadwo Man's clothing brand after he presented her with a pile of high-quality outfits

In lovely videos that surfaced online, McBrown admired the outfits and noted that she was the one who approached him and expressed interest in wearing his outfits

Many people applauded Kwadwo Man for taking the extra steps to promote his brand, while others hailed McBrown for being a great support system

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was overjoyed when talented fashion designer Kwadwo Man presented her with high-quality outfits.

Fashion designer Kwadwo Man presents outfits to Nana Ama McBrown. Image Credit: @kobbykyei_ and @kwadwoman

Source: TikTok

Kwadwo Man presents McBrown with outfits

At the backstage of Media General's Onus Showtime, Kwadwo Man presented a pile of clothes to the show's host, Mrs McBrown Mensah, who accepted them wholeheartedly.

In the video posted by famous Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, Her Excellency, as she is affectionately called, unwraps one of the outfits, places it close to her body, and admires it.

In amazement, Mrs McBrown Mensah noted that the fashion designer also sewed lovely outfits for her daughter, Baby Maxin.

"Look at what Kwadwo Man swed for me. Kwadwo Man is the vide. Look, all these are for me. You would see me rocking them," she said in excitement.

The Onua Showtime host praised Kwadwo Man, saying that he was super talented and that she would wear his outfits from now on.

She thanked him and stated that she stumbled on his social media page and sent him a direct message expressing her interest in wearing his outfits.

"These are all the things Kwadwo Man made for me all the way from Nkawkaw and we need to support Kwadwo Man. Kwadwo Man will be coming on Onua SHwotime very soon But find him on social media. He is very active, and he is very, very legit."

Reactions to the video

In the comment section, many people hailed Kwadwo Man for promoting his clothing brand. Others also applauded McBrown for promoting his clothing brand and wearing one of his outfits at dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Bhim Fest.

Below are the exciting reactions from Ghanaians:

Ephyaa Dubai 🥰 said:

"Kwadwoman to the world 🌎 🙏."

Gibson Nãnã Yhãw said:

"She took the jean to bhim concert ❤️."

Piesie Solomon said:

"Is it not already made? if he sew them dea then it's a wow for him wai."

nyarkowaa66 said:

"This is how to promote your brand. Don't just stay at one corner, sacrifice ur money create something for any celebrity or public figure and they will advertise ur brand for u without paying a penny."

McBrown enjoys Kivo Gari with style

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown captured the hearts of many with a video showcasing her unique blend of elegance and humility as she enjoyed Kivo Gari.

In the video, McBrown prepared and savoured a bowl of Kivo Gari while casually showing off Belpak tissues and wearing a Tasty Tom-branded shirt.

Her effortless charm and relatable demeanour resonated with fans, drawing admiration online. Her fans complimented her and celebrated her as a true icon of grace and influence.

