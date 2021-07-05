Cardi B Trends for Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Cool Video

Cardi B trended on social media after she posted a saucy video of herself, accentuating her growing baby bump

The rapper is pregnant with her second child and is totally loving it, judging by how she behaved in her last post

Social media users were mesmerised by Cardi and totally loved her look; they left sweet comments below her post

Cardi B sensationally revealed that she was expecting her second child at the BET Awards. Cardi B looked as radiant as ever in a video she shared on Twitter on Saturday, showing off her growing baby bump.

In an off-white nightgown, the rapper, aged 28, lip-synced to Victoria Monet's Freak while filming herself in the bathroom. In the video, the singer showed off her natural beauty by removing her makeup. She captioned the post:

"What song you been listening to? This one."

In the video, Cardi strikes a series of playful poses that highlight her incredible curves. It comes just days after the Bodak Yellow singer shared some stunning pregnancy photos, including one with her husband Offset.

Check out some of the reactions from social media users below to the snap:

@DearBelcalis said:

"Damn you look amazing."

@Miss_Bardii commented:

"Cardi, you look so good omg. Also, what’s the name of the song?"

@Calpmaar said:

"Kanye liked this. That means there is a new album Friday confirmed."

@malikfobic commented:

"Girl you’re shining with the pregnancy :) Mamma Cardi."

@ifnsilva said:

"Omg Cardi! there’s a time that I was obsessed with this song too!"

Cardi B served looks on social media and showed off her growing baby bump. Image: @iamcardib

Source: UGC

Cardi B takes to social media to share a sweet family moment

It was previously reported that Cardi B had fans all over the world down with a heavy case of the feels after sharing a snap of her and her two babies – one in and one out.

Taking to social media to show off the bump again, Cardi B shared the sweetest picture of her baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus showing some love to her new sibling.

Cardi B feels grateful to be having another baby and loves that the new baby and Kulture are going to be three years apart, like her and her sister Hennessy Carolina.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart... just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Source: Yen