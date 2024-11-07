Don Little, in a video, drove his Toyota Corolla around town and looked tiny behind the steering wheel

The actor spotted some beautiful ladies by the roadside and parked to have a discussion with them

In the comments section of the video on Instagram, many Ghanaians commented on the actor driving a car

Ghanaian actor Don Little shared a video of himself driving his Toyota Corolla around town on his Instagram page and had a lovely encounter with two fine women.

In the video, the actor appeared noticeably small behind the wheel of the car, which quickly caught the attention of his followers, who teased him.

While driving through the streets, Don Little spotted two women by the roadside. He parked the car and engaged them in a brief conversation, making them laugh with his antics, seemingly expressing interest in them.

The video went viral, and many Ghanaians took to the comments section to joke about how tiny Don Little appeared behind the steering wheel.

Don Little's driving video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

morris_babyface2022 wrote:

"Don Lil you are the reason behind the shortage of pillows in Ghana you got them all on your car driver seat 💺 Eii bro hmm."

wastusbaby_ said:

"And Ghana police is watching this guy drive ontill he kills someone before we will talk."

kwabena_lycos commented:

"U make like small pin charger u no go take your size."

kwasifo5502 said:

"Eiiiii masai hope u have the certified approval to your driving license to operate a vehicle since you keep posting without seatbelt and stacked pillows well enjoy yourself 👏🙌🙏🏽"

proffguy said:

"Put ur seatbelt on ,there is a reason why it was made !"

Despite drives Cybertruck

Osei Kwame Despite also drew attention for driving his brand-new vehicle and also set a milestone for his country.

YEN.com.gh reported that the businessman was spotted driving his Tesla Cybertruck on the uneven streets in Accra.

He calmly drove the car on a narrow road while a large crowd looked on, with his purchase the talk of the town.

