Real Madrid fans have turned to Instagram to mass-report Kylian Mbappé as a "fraud," expressing frustration over his recent performances.

Since joining the club this summer, Mbappé has faced growing criticism as Real Madrid trails Barcelona by nine points in La Liga and languishes in 18th place in the Champions League group standings.

Despite scoring six goals and providing one assist in 10 games, Mbappé has struggled to develop a strong partnership with Vinícius Júnior, adding to the concerns around the team's form.

Mbappé was caught offside a career-high eight times in last month’s Clásico, equaling the highest offside count for any player in a La Liga game in the past 15 years, as Barcelona dominated Madrid in a 4-0 win.

Fans took to social media to brand the former PSG star a “fraud,” criticising his poor form in the white shirt.

Screenshots of these reactions have flooded X, with Madridistas jokingly flagging his account for "pretending to be a footballer."

And they have their reasons.

While eight goals in 15 games may look respectable, in El Clásico alone, Mbappé managed just as many offsides. It was tough to watch – as if he’d forgotten the offside rule entirely.

Add his reluctance to defend, and it’s clear why fans feel let down – this isn’t the Mbappé they expected.

