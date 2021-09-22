Ronald Koeman Finally Breaks Silence On Lionel Messi’s Attitude At Barcelona

Lionel Messi is a tyrant who wants to win everything at all cost, according to Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

The Dutch manager who joined the Catalan club in 2020 has stated that Messi raised the bar during his time at the club

According to the tactician, Lionel Messi was a tyrant in training and would frown if his side loses

The manager of Barcelona football club of Spain Ronald Koeman has branded ex-captain Lionel Messi as ‘a tyrant’ who wants to win everything; even in training, Mirror reports.

The Argentine legend was forced out of the club following financial problems between the club and the La Liga board during the summer.

According to Koeman, Messi’s attitude in training spurred his teammates to become better players, helping to raise the standard of their game as a unit.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has moved to join French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain, but Koeman insists that he observed that Barcelona players played better because of Messi.

He told Voetbal International via GOAL:

"Lionel Messi has obscured everything. He was so good and he won. Of course he had good players around him, but he made the difference.

"Everyone seems better than they are because of him. This is not a criticism, but an observation.

"When we did a finishing practice during training, there were sometimes players who started to hit easy balls, a bit of fooling around. But with Messi everything was: boom, boom, boom, boom. Never frills, everything functional. And always wanted to win everything. Really, a tyrant."

Barcelona occupy 7th position on La Liga standings

Barcelona forced Granada to a 1-1 draw in the La Liga as Ronald Koeman’s side continue to struggle in the Spanish topflight

Ronald Arajuo saved Ronald Koeman's blushes after scoring a late-minute goal that salvaged one point for Barcelona in their La Liga encounter at Camp Nou on Monday.

And both sides settled for a draw as the Blaugrana now slipped to seventh on the table with eight points after four games.

How much will Messi earn at PSG?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that despite joining Paris Saint-Germain for free on a two-year deal, Lionel Messi is expected to earn a staggering GHc798 million (£94m) in wages during his reign at the club.

The Argentine forward parted ways with his boyhood club Barcelona following their inability to renew his deal - thereby ending their 21-year-old relationship.

Leaked document shows the details of the 34-year-old's contract which will see him earn as much as Neymar and more than Kylian Mbappe.

