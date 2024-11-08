Brazilian star Neymar's tenure with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal could be coming to an end sooner than expected

Since his move to the Saudi Pro League, Neymar has missed over 60 matches due to injury-related reasons

The former Barcelona star has only played 42 minutes since returning from his ACL tear that sidelined him for a year

Al-Hilal are reportedly considering terminating Neymar’s contract after a series of injury setbacks.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star joined Al-Hilal in 2023 for $96 million (€90 million), marking one of the league’s highest-profile signings.

Neymar encountered a fresh setback, two weeks after his return from a long-term injury. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh.

The ex-Brazilian forward initially moved to Paris in 2017, setting a world record transfer fee after PSG triggered his Barcelona release clause.

His tenure at Al-Hilal, however, has been challenging. While on international duty with Brazil in late 2023, Neymar suffered a severe ACL injury, sidelining him for almost a year, per the BBC.

Al-Hilal consider terminating Neymar’s contract

Despite returning to action in October 2024, the 32-year-old faced another setback in an AFC Champions League match, pulling up just 30 minutes into his appearance.

As reported by Forbes, Saudi outlet Action Ma3 Waleed, broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League, reports that Al-Hilal are dissatisfied with Neymar’s recurring injury issues and are prepared to part ways with the star forward in January

Neymar acknowledged the risks of re-injury in an Instagram story, writing:

“It’s normal that after one year [out] this happens,” as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

Potential future moves for Neymar might include reuniting with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami or returning to his first club, Santos.

Neymar urged to join Arsenal

Meanwhile, Neymar has been urged to consider a transfer to Arsenal, igniting speculation about his possible return to European football.

This interesting suggestion came during a boxing event in Saudi Arabia, where promoter and devoted Arsenal fan Frank Warren made a public appeal to Neymar.

The huge amount Neymar earns at Al-Hilal

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Neymar earns around £2.65 million weekly at Al-Hilal.

After about 54 weeks with the club, he has accumulated an impressive £143.1 million in earnings.

While the 32-year-old enjoyed lucrative contracts at both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, his deal with Al-Hilal has taken his financial success to unprecedented heights.

