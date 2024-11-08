Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been left out of France's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games

The 25-year-old has been a pale shadow of his former brilliant best since moving to Madrid in the summer

Following his omission from the French national team, Didier Deschamps has explained his captain's conspicuous absence

Kylian Mbappe will be absent from France's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, following a rocky start to his first season at Real Madrid in 2024/25.

The star forward, whose high-profile move to Madrid was filled with promise, has encountered a challenging adjustment to Carlo Ancelotti’s system.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe's Real Madrid struggles

Despite posing respectable statistics, per Transfermarkt, Mbappe has struggled to meet the elevated expectations that come with wearing the famous white jersey.

His struggles mirror Madrid's own early-season difficulties, with Los Blancos currently trailing behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga and facing setbacks in the Champions League league stage.

Mbappe axed by France

As the international break approaches, many expected the 25-year-old to rejoin Les Bleus after missing October’s fixtures due to a reported minor injury.

However, France manager Didier Deschamps made the surprising decision to leave his captain out of the squad for this month's Nations League clashes.

Why did France drop Mbappe?

Addressing the decision, Deschamps provided some insight into his rationale:

“I had discussions with Kylian and made my decision. It’s better this way,” he shared during the squad announcement, quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

The coach clarified any speculation, adding, “Mbappe wanted to come with us; it’s not because of any other problem.”

What's next for France and Mbappe?

According to 90Min, France, set to face Israel and Italy on November 14 and 16, respectively, will look to continue its strong Nations League form.

As for Mbappe, his exclusion offers him a window to recalibrate at Madrid, where he faces mounting pressure to adapt and deliver.

