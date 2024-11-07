Emilia Clarke's net worth: Game of Thrones Star’s wealth and career explored

Emilia Clarke is a renowned British actress best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Her role in the HBO series established her as a prominent figure in Hollywood, earning her the titles of Khaleesi and Mother of Dragons from fans across the globe. Explore Emilia Clarke's net worth, career milestones, and assets.

Emilia Clarke arrives at the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards (L) and attends Vogue World: London at Theatre Royal Drury Lane (R). Photo: Karwai Tang and Gareth Cattermole (modified by author)

Emilia Clarke has captivated audiences with her tremendous performance and screen presence. Her Hollywood career has been marked by remarkable success, from her breakout role in Doctors to her iconic role in Game of Thrones. This article reveals Elimila Clarke's net worth and how she has acquired it.

Profile summary

Full name Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke Popularly known as Emilia Clarke Gender Female Date of birth 23 October 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Education Drama Centre London Eye colour Green Hair colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'2 Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Actress Net worth $20 million Instagram @emilia_clarke

What is Emilia Clarke's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Enrichest, Emilia Clarke's estimated net worth is $20 million as of 2024. She has accumulated wealth through acting ventures, brand endorsements, and savvy real estate investments.

Emilia Clarke's career

Emilia Clarke made her television debut in 2009. Her cameo appearance in the soap series Doctors paved the way for her future success.

The actress's breakthrough came with her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy epic. This role propelled her into the spotlight, resulting in great acclaim and fame.

Clarke was not the first choice for the role; Tamzin Merchant was first cast but left after filming the pilot episode. The show ran from April 2011 to May 2019, with Emilia playing Daenerys for all eight seasons. In 2017, she reportedly became one of television's highest-paid actors.

Top-5 facts about Emilia Clarke. Photo: Stephane Cardinale on Getty Images (modified by author)

How much did Emilia Clarke make in Game of Thrones?

Emilia's salary for the final two seasons of Game of Thrones, which aired 14 episodes between July 2017 and May 2019, was $1.1 million. That equates to $14.3 million over those two seasons.

For the 20 episodes she shot for seasons 5 and 6, she was paid $500,000 each, totalling $10 million. Emilia's overall earnings from her role on Game of Thrones are anticipated to exceed $30 million before taxes.

Revenue from other high-grossing movies/TV shows

In addition to her iconic role, Clarke has starred in several high-grossing movies. Here is a list of other Emilia Clarke movies and TV shows:

Terminator Genisys (2015): She co-starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Terminator franchise remake Terminator Genisys . Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed over $440 million worldwide.

(2015): She co-starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the franchise remake . Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed over $440 million worldwide. Me Before You (2016): She starred as Louisa Clark in this romantic drama. The film was a box office hit, grossing $208 million worldwide on a $20 million budget.

(2016): She starred as Louisa Clark in this romantic drama. The film was a box office hit, grossing $208 million worldwide on a $20 million budget. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018): She joined the Star Wars franchise as Qi'ra in Han Solo's origin story. Though the film had a lower box office return than previous Star Wars films, it still grossed over $390 million worldwide.

Endorsements and brand collaborations

Emilia's brand collaborations have contributed significantly to her wealth outside of acting. Her collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana, Clinique, and Dior established her as a familiar face in luxury brand advertising.

Emilia Clarke's real estate ventures

In addition to her acting earnings and endorsement partnerships, the actress has made smart real estate investments.

In 2016, she purchased a lavish $4.64 million home in Venice Beach, California. The home has floor-to-ceiling bookcases, sliding glass doors, and a 30-foot pool. The actress listed this home for sale in August 2020 for just under $5 million.

In late 2016, Emilia reportedly purchased a 6-bedroom mansion in London's Hampstead neighbourhood for £8 million.

Emilia Clarke's cars

The English actress is passionate about cars. She boasts an impressive collection of high-end automobiles, including expensive vehicles such as an Aston Martin, a Range Rover, and a Mini Cooper.

FAQs

Who is Emilia Clarke? She is an acclaimed English actress renowned for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. How old is Emilia Clarke? The actress is 38 years old as of 2024. She was born on 23 October 1986 in England, United Kingdom. What is Emilia Clarke's net worth in 2023? Her net worth has been approximately $20 million since 2023. How much was Emilia Clarke paid per episode of the last season of Game of Thrones? She was paid $1.1 million per episode. What happened to Emilia Clarke while filming Game of Thrones? Emilia Clarke had serious health concerns while filming Game of Thrones, including a life-threatening brain injury in 2011, requiring two surgeries. Is Emilia married? No. She was, however, in a public romance with Seth MacFarlane in 2012 but has kept her love life lowkey since then.

Emilia Clarke's net worth is a testament to her determination, hard work, talent, and resilience. The British actress has successfully navigated the entertainment industry, building a diverse portfolio of acting credits, brand endorsements, and real estate investments.

