A female fan has inked a song titled, 1 Don, by Shatta Wale, on her body

The lady, known as Yaa Cutie, also eternalised a mantra of the Shatta Movement, SM For Life, and Darlington on her wrist

The dancehall artiste has expressed appreciation towards the lady

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A female fan of dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, known internationally as Shatta Wale, has inked his song 1 Don, on her body.

The lady, known as Yaa Cutie, has also tattooed a mantra of the Shatta Movement, SM For Life, and Darlington on her wrist.

In the clip sighted on his Instagram page, Shatta Wale expresses deep appreciation towards the lady and his other ardent fans who show him love and support for his craft.

True love: Diehard fan tattoos 1 Don and For Life on her body to honour Shatta Wale in a video. Image: crabbimedia.

Source: Instagram

''So many daughters I can't count doing tattoos, but one day I will surprise all you girls supporting me with mouthwatering rewards. Love you Yaa Cutie,'' he labelled the video.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a lady who claimed to be tall, curvy, and beautiful is seeking advice on what to do to prevent her children from looking like her caring but ugly boyfriend.

She disclosed that her bae sends her a new picture of himself every day, and she replies to him, saying "nice picture" but immediately deletes it without delay.

Recounting her frustration in the letter addressed to Jessica Opare-Saforo, the hostess of Citi FM/Citi TV's Sister Sister show, the anonymous lady expressed worry about the ugly boyfriend’s look because, despite his look, he is a nice guy who is doing well for himself.

12-year-old humanitarian

In a separate story, Empress Esi Amoah is an example of a born ready to impact the world. At age 12, she has dedicated herself as a humanitarian to helping the deprived in underserved communities.

Born into a family of social work, she learned the skills from her father, a trained social worker at the Department of Social Welfare in Ghana.

Her journey to magnanimity started at age two, developing a passion for humanitarian work from being part of her father, Kofi Amoah, and mother, Mary Magdalene Amevor's tremendous exploits in villages to assist people and families with challenges.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen