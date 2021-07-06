As protesters approached the seat of government, the Jubilee House, they were met with heavy police presence.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Per live coverage, the police personnel created a barricade at the Christ the King junction to prevent protesters from proceeding further.

Live: Heavy police presence meets NDC protestors at the Jubilee House

Source: Facebook

The protesters who marched from the Accra Mall to present their petition to the president, did not agree with the idea of the barricade being placed far away from the Jubilee house.

The act brought about a little altercation with the police for them to pave way for them.

In a YEN.com.gh video, some protesters were spotted exchanging words with some police officers who were on guard duty there.

The protest is to demand justice for persons who lost their lives in the hands of the police and military under the current Akufo-Addo administration.

The demonstration was put together by the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Police personnel blocking some protestors at the Jubilee House

Source: Original

Protestors chanting songs as they were prevented from proceeding further

Source: Facebook

Heavy police presence meets NDC protestors at the Jubilee House

Source: UGC

Source: Yen