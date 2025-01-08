A video of a young Ghanaian lady has left many sad after she took to TikTok to confess that she was single

She explained in the video that being single was bad and expressed hope that 2025 would be a year for her to get a lover

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady's ordeal

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady has stirred reactions online after confessing that she was unhappy being single.

She vented her frustration in a TikTok video where she explained that being without a partner comes with disadvantages.

Ghanaian lady cries out being single in trending video. Photo credit: @evolve_made/TikTok

Source: AFP

"Let's be frank: sometimes, being single hurts. It's not like I am desperate or anything, but let's face the fact. I cannot pretend that everything is okay. Sometimes, I become sad and lonely and want to be with someone."

The young lady admitted she could no longer continue without a partner and hoped to get a lover in 2025.

"I am just hoping that in 2025 things will change because it has to. I have been waiting on God for too long and I feel like 2025 is my year is my year of harvest."

At the time of writing the report, the video captioned "The Reality of a Single Woman" had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's concern

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their opinions on the lady's prayer for a lover.

debraquophi commented:

"Very very true but this year paaa ɛbɛfa for us."

Never again indicated:

"The people you want to talk to do they also want to talk to you? that's the question."

Abisarf indicated:

"I’ve never yearned to be with anyone oooo. Single life nu as3 may3 used to bi ooo."

ohemaasika1212

"Single life dey pain ruff."

Omama Kweku Asare added:

"Try and make good friends, otherwise, solitude can cause so much."

Yao siayor selasie(blakk kat) added:

"Tsw... people who don't reply comments..red flag...what??"

Rahman__Bounsa added:

"You have to more sociable ,you can't at home all day and expect to get a relationship."

Mister Somuah added:

"True talk. However being in not just a relationship but a good one is really worth it. I am also single and it's mentally, emotionally and psychologically draining.It takes two tangle for sure."

fozy_1 added:

"Hmmmmm is not easy ooo me only my dogs is my witness if I came home without receiving calls u would hear from me talking to my dogs till next day."

Mother of one laments being single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady complained bitterly over her inability to find a boyfriend.

A video on TikTok showed the young lady lamenting that men refused to date her because she was a single mother.

She complained that the move by some men to ignore ladies because they were single mothers was wrong.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh