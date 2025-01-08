A video of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah talking about what is to be expected in the second term of John Mahama has got Ghanaians talking

This comes after urged the Ghanaians to brace up for hardship in the early parts of John Mahama's reign

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have varied opinions on the disclosure by the man of God

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, founder of Lord's Parliament Chapel International, has gone viral following his latest comments about President John Mahama's second coming.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Apostle Amoako Attah, speaking in an interview with Lawson TV, advised Ghanaians to be ready to experience hardship in the first eight months of John Mahama's reign as President.

He also advised the President to be careful with the appointments he makes.

"My advice to President Mahama is that in each sector, he should not choose people for choosing sake but pick people with experience. If you want things to go smoothly, select people who can help sustain you during the wave.

"Starting today on the 8th, there will be hardship in the country through to August. Things will still not improve."

"The hardship will ease in October when things will be cool. So Ghanaians should brace up. Every Ghanaian should tighten his seatbelt because we have a storm coming. It is not competence and incompetence. It is something that has been triggered."

Apostle Amoako Attah also advised the US president-elect to be circumspect, especially on the day he gets sworn in.

Mahama's inaugural attire

The outspoken man of God John stoked controversy after he advised John Mahama about his inaugural attire, insisting the dress must have red in it.

He indicated that red signifies victory, adding that President John Mahama's failure to adhere to his directive would spell doom. The video raked in over 4000 likes and 25 comments when the report was written.

Ghanaians react to Amoako Attah's remarks

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions on Apostle Amoako Attah, with many commending him for his foresight on what is expected to happen in the future under John Mahama's reign as leader.

Owusu Acheampong De-Graft reacted:

"What prophecy is saying about some people and countries not wanting Trump to be sworn in is very very true, many European countries dislike his comeback."

Adwoa Ahima reacted:

"Thanks for the advice daddy."

Kafayatu Bashiru added:

"Good bless you daddy."

Mahama vows to improve healthcare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to enhance Ghana's public health system in anticipation of new diseases and pandemics.

During his inauguration, the President said the effects of climate change, in particular, have led to melting the snow cap, releasing ancient viruses and bacteria into the atmosphere and causing diseases.

He noted that globalisation and the ease of moving from one geographical area to another have increased the rate at which diseases spread worldwide.

