Eritrean-born politician, Awet Tesfaiesus, has become the first African-born Black woman elected into the German parliament, the Bundestag.

Tesfaiesus, who ran on the ticket of the Green Party, won during the recently held German elections on Sunday, September 26.

She was the candidate for Hessen, which includes Frankfurt and Kassel, where she lives.

In the Bundestag, the 47-year-old plans to fight racism, discrimination, and advocate for asylum law.

About Awet Tesfaiesus

Born in Eritrea, Tesfaiesus migrated to Germany with her family at the age of six and grew up in Heidelberg.

Since graduating from Frankfurt University in 2006, Tesfaiesus has been practising law, often representing asylum seekers and refugees, Dehai News reported.

Active politics

She became a member of the Greens Party in 2009 and was thrust into active politics following the 2020 shooting in Hanau, just outside Frankfurt, in which a neo-Nazi sympathiser killed at least nine people.

Her name, Awet, means victory in her native Eritrean Tigrinya language.

