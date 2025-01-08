Photos of Adom Kyei-Duah in his building phase have surfaced on social media, exciting scores of Ghanaians

Reports indicate that some of the photos were taken while the renowned religious leader was in Nigeria

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the pastor as they weighed in on his rags-to-riches story

Ghanaian televangelist Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has gained significant traction on social media due to some old photos that have surfaced online.

Old photos of Adom Kyei-Duah chronicling his rise to fame leave many inspired. Photo source: KofiAsomaning

Source: Instagram

The religious leader heads one of the fastest-growing fellowships in Ghana. The Believers Worship Center, also known as the Philadelphia movement, is fast gaining ground with branches spread across the country.

The prophet and his Philadelphia movement's skyrocketing progress and influence have become a mystery to many.

Some old photos of the religious leader have surfaced on social media. Several reports suggest that the photos were taken in Nigeria, where Adom Kyei-Duah once worked tirelessly to establish his church.

In the photos, Adom Kyei-Duah was seen with his early congregants. The photos have broached conversations about the Philadelphia movement's quick rise in Ghana.

Recently, he held a glorious ceremony to commission a 25k-capacity worship center in Accra.

Last year, Adom Kyei-Duah promised his congregants a fruitful year and hinted at personally sharing money.

Adom Kyei Duah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Adom Kyei-Duah's old photos trending on social media.

Bee said:

"A little beginning, and God will surely bless and lift u when ur heart is pure and clean."

felix adonteng wrote:

"This is the powerful work of God, God never disappoint so we all should learn from Papa (Stephen adom kyei duah) and our queen mother (mama Millicent)."

Rixzy♥️🥰 remarked:

"Those who think this man came recently should view it well and know he has suffered and now is his shining time."

WOMAN OF GOD📖🎤♥️ noted:

"I'm joining this movement ♥️♥️♥️🥰."

Prophet David Nutifafa added:

"Always trust you’re self and believe in God."

Lil Win sprays Adom Kyei with cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win had been spotted in a Sunday fellowship at the Believers Worship Center.

Lil Win's heartwarming gesture towards his spiritual leader happened on the day Dr Bawumia visited the church ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Kumawood star was spotted spraying plenty of GH₵200 cedi notes on the church's founder, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah.

Source: YEN.com.gh