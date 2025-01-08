Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico suffered heartbreak as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup

Goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal ended the Williams brothers' quest for another silverware after their success in last season's Copa del Rey

Their journey in the Super Cup ends in disappointment, but they will now turn their focus to defending their Copa del Rey title

The Williams brothers endured a night of heartbreak in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as Athletic Bilbao were knocked out of the Spanish Super Cup.

Despite their determination, the Basque side succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Barcelona, whose clinical display ensured a third consecutive Super Cup final appearance.

Inaki Williams and his younger brother were powerless as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Jeddah. Photos by Quality Sport Images and Alex Caparros.

Barcelona brush aside Bilbao

Barcelona took control early, with Gavi opening the scoring before halftime.

According to Goal, the Catalans capitalised on their momentum in the second half, with rising star Lamine Yamal sealing the result.

While Hansi Flick’s team celebrated their triumph, it was despair for Inaki and Nico Williams, who gave their all but couldn’t overturn the deficit.

Inaki played the full 90 minutes, leading the line with characteristic energy.

His younger brother Nico entered the fray after the hour mark, replacing Gorka Guruzeta.

Despite their best efforts, neither could change the course of the match in Athletic’s favour.

VAR denies Inaki and co. goals

Inaki thought he had given his side a lifeline in the 87th minute when he pounced on a poor pass from Frenkie de Jong and calmly slotted past Wojciech Szczesny.

However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened, ruling the goal out for offside.

Earlier, in the 82nd minute, Oscar de Marcos had also seen his effort disallowed by VAR, further compounding Athletic’s frustrations on the night, per Barca Blaugranes.

The loss represents a missed chance for the Williams brothers to add another trophy to their collection after helping Athletic Club secure their first silverware in four decades—the Copa del Rey—last season.

What's next for the Williams brothers?

While the night in Jeddah belonged to Barcelona, the determination and spirit of the Williams brothers and their teammates leave room for optimism as they prepare for their next challenge.

They will host Osasuna on January 15 in the Copa del Rey, hoping to bounce back from their Super Cup exit.

For Barcelona, the focus shifts to the final on January 12, where they await the winner of the clash between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca.

The showdown promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in the Spanish Super Cup.

Inaki charges Bilbao teammates to defend Copa del Rey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams has urged his Athletic Bilbao teammates to fight hard in their quest to retain the Copa del Rey title.

The Spanish side kicked off their title defence with a tense penalty shootout victory over Logrones on Saturday, January 4.

Williams played a pivotal role last season, helping the Basque club secure their first Copa del Rey triumph in 40 years.

