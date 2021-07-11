Afia Schwar's daughter, Pena, has recently turned seven years old

Schwar flew her daughter to Dubai to celebrate her new age

A video has popped up showing the mother and daughter driving around in a Rolls Royce

Afia Schwar's daughter, Adiepena Geiling Amankona, popularly known as Pena, turned seven years old on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

To mark her new age, the comedienne has flown the little girl to Dubai to celebrate and have some fun.

Afia Schwar has shared loads of videos of their vacation on social media showing the mother and daughter to be having lots of fun.

Afia Schwar is having fun with her daughter in Dubai Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos sighted on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar has been spotted driving Pena around town in a Rolls Royce.

Schwar shared the video of their ride in a Rolls Royce on her Instagram page with the caption:

"Busy smoking Rolls Royce on the streets of Jumeirah. Osikani Kaakyire @penalistic_pena at 7."

Source: Yen.com.gh