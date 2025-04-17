Meet CBS news anchor Jericka Duncan & her rise in broadcast journalism

Jericka Duncan has emerged as a famous and respected character in broadcast journalism. She is presently a CBS News national correspondent as well as an anchor for CBS Weekend News on Saturdays and Sundays. Her career path is defined by a devotion to impactful storytelling and coverage of major national events.

Jericka Duncan is a well-known journalist and reporter from the United States. She is known for her role as a national TV news journalist for CBS News in New York City.

in New York City. She started her television journalism career in 2005 as an anchor for WETM-TV in Elmira, New York.

in Elmira, New York. Jericka has won several journalism awards, including the Best Spot News Coverage and Best Morning Show.

and She belongs to the National Association of Black Journalists and is a distinguished member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

Jericka Duncan’s profile summary

Full name Jericka Alexis Duncan Gender Female Date of birth 12 August 1983 Age 41 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New York, New York City, United States Current residence New York, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 32-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children Journey Father Ronnie Duncan Mother Yvonne Griffin Duncan Siblings Joshua Duncan, Jasmine Duncan Education Ohio University, Aurora High School Profession Journalist, reporter Years active 2005–present Net worth $1 million Instagram @iamthatreporterjd

Jericka Duncan’s biography

Jericka Duncan was born in New York, New York, United States, to her parents, Ronnie Duncan and Yvonne Griffin Duncan. Her father, Ronnie, is a multi-talented news and sports commentator on television and radio. He formerly worked for CBS News in Detroit.

The CBS news anchor grew up alongside her two siblings: a brother, Joshua Duncan, and a sister, Jasmine Duncan.

How old is Jericka Duncan?

Jericka Duncan is 41 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 12 August 1983. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Jericka Duncan’s educational background

The American journalist enrolled in Aurora High School in Ohio before graduating in 2001. She was a member of the Aurora High School basketball and track and field teams. Jericka set five track and field records at Aurora High School.

Jericka proceeded on to Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, to study communication after graduating from high school. She continued to pursue track and field at college, where she served as team captain. In 2005, Jericka was honoured with the NAACP Image Award for Athletics.

The news reporter earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Ohio University in June 2005. She belongs to the Zeta Phi Beta sorority.

What is Jericka Duncan doing now?

She is a CBS weekend news anchor and national correspondent. Jericka started her professional life in broadcast journalism in May 2005 as an anchor for WETM-TV, an NBC affiliate in Elmira, New York.

She then moved on to WIVB-TV, a CBS station in Buffalo, New York, where she served as a reporter from 2007 to 2010, winning a local Emmy Award in 2008 for her reporting of winter storms. Jericka began working for CBS-owned station KYW-TV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2010.

While there, she won a first-place Associated Press award for her coverage of a Social Security scam and was voted Broadcast Journalist of the Year by the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists in 2012.

Jericka moved to the national level in 2013 when she joined CBS News as a national correspondent stationed in New York. She has since covered several key national and international events. Jericka now broadcasts both the Saturday and Sunday editions of CBS Weekend News.

How tall is Jericka Duncan?

The CBS weekend news anchor, Jericka Duncan, is approximately 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds or 52 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-26-35 inches or 81-66-89 centimetres.

Is Jericka Duncan married?

The CBS news anchor is allegedly single and not married as of this writing. She has one child, a daughter called Journey. Opening up about life as a single parent, she said:

As a single mother, it’s not a big deal to bring my child with me to work when I can because that’s what my father did with me.

FAQs

Who is the news anchor, Duncan? She is a well-known CBS weekend news anchor and national correspondent from the United States. What is Jericka Duncan's age? She is 41 years old as of March 2025. Jericka was born on 12 August 1983. What is Jericka Duncan's nationality? She is of American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. Who are Jericka Duncan's parents? Her parents are Ronnie Duncan and Yvonne Griffin Duncan. Who is Jericka Duncan's daughter? Her daughter's name is Journey. Is Jericka Duncan a member of a sorority? Yes. Jericka is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated. How tall is Jericka Duncan? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Jericka Duncan's rise to broadcast journalism is a captivating story of talent, determination, and a dedication to powerful reporting. Duncan began in local journalism and has progressively risen to her current prominent role as a national reporter and anchor for CBS News. She has constantly exhibited intelligent reporting and a commitment to covering key topics.

