2010 GMB winner, Nana Ama, has turned 31 years old and celebrated in style

Nana Ama shared photos of her looking beautiful as she celebrated her new age

The photos have led to many well-wishes for the former beauty queen

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) queen, Nana Ama Agyeiwaa, has dropped new stunning photos on social media to celebrate her 31st birthday.

Thursday 8 July, marked the birthday of Nana Ama who won the fourth season of GMB in 2010.

Born in 1990, Ama GMB, as fans prefer to call her, has reached the age of 31 and decided to show off her beauty with stunning birthday photos.

The photos, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, are from a special birthday photoshoot Nana Ama had just to celebrate her

In the photos, Ama GMB wore an elegant outfit made from expensive-looking materials. Sharing the photos, the former GMB queen wrote:

"I’m on the 3rd floor with a foot on one more stair. Beginning of a Brand New Decade. It’s such a beautiful view from the top.

"Thankful! Grateful! Blessed and Highly Favored. Happy birthday, Nana Ama ❤️."

Swipe to see more photos:

For those who might have forgotten, Ama GMB represented the Eastern region in the 2010 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful competition. She took over the queen-ship from 2009 winner, Nasara, whose reign as queen was officially scrapped by the organisers.

Nana Ama was succeeded by Sally Akua Amoakowaa, also known as Akua GMB, who won in 2011 and has become one of the most popular GMB queens because of her marriage to business mogul, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

