Apostle Sam Kornakye ANkrah''s daughter, Naa Dromo, received a big gift at her wedding

Naa Dromo's friends came together to present to her with a cheque of one million dollars

A video of the special presentation has popped up online

Naa Dromo, the second daughter of Royal House Chapel founder Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, was gifted one million dollars at her white wedding.

The amount was gifted to Naa Dromo by some of her friends who came together to make her wedding a special one.

Naa Dromo, who is also the third of the four children Apostle Ankrah, was walked down the aisle by her father in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, July 10. Naa got married to Dr Nana Nimoh.

Naa Dromo got a big cash gift at her wedding

A grand reception was held after the main wedding ceremony which was held at the Oil Dome at the Royal House Chapel headquarters in Accra.

It was the reception that Naa Dromo's friends made the announcement of the one-million-dollar gift.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Naa Dromo's friends were spotted grouped to one side with some holding a dummy cheque.

One of the ladies took the microphone and explained that they used to present household and kitchen items like earthenware, pestle, among others, but they have gone higher now.

“We usually do apotoyewa , asanka [earthenware dish] and all of that, but we have gone international,” one of Naa's female friends who led the presentation said. “So, we are not doing apotoyewa, woma [pestle] and things. Today, we have a cheque for Lady Deacon Naa Dromo Nimo. We present to her $1 million," she said to much cheers from the crowd.

Check out a video of the presentation as seen on Instagram blog Sweet_Maame_Adwoa:

Naa Dromo's traditional marriage

Naa Dromo and her fiancé, Nana, started their marriage ceremony with a beautiful traditional wedding on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

YEN.com.gh published exclusive first photos and videos from the ceremony which saw a lot of colourful kente on display.

Following our report, more beautiful photos and videos popped up online. The new photos and videos showed special moments including the bride's time with her mother.

Pre-wedding photos

Ahead of their white wedding at the church of Naa Dromo's father, the couple's pre-wedding photos popped up.

Just like everything about their marriage ceremony, the pre-wedding photos were themed on royalty.

Source: Yen