Kuami Eugene Involved In An Accident With His Range Rover, Sad Video Drops

Award-winning Highlife musician Kuami Eugene has crashed his gold-coloured Range Rover in an accident

It is not known when the accident happened but a video of the partially damaged car has surfaced online

However, the video shows the music artiste did not suffer any serious injuries in the unfortunate incident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Highlife singer Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has been involved in a minor accident.

The award-winning artiste crashed his gold-coloured Range Rover while travelling on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Details of the accident are sketchy but in a video sighted on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Eugene's car is spotted with a heavy dent to the left side.

Kuami Eugene has crashed his Range Rover Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

The video shows the running board on the left side of the car has been destroyed with the under part of the gate visibly pushed in. From the video, Eugene was not hurt.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Watch the video of Eugene's car below:

Source: YEN.com.gh