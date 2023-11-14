Who is Gina Carano's husband? Relationship history and biography

You might be familiar with Gina Carano's name if you are a mixed martial arts fan. She is a former MMA artist, competing in various fighting organisations from 2006 to 2009. The star then transitioned from the ring to acting, a career she holds to date. But aside from her profession, her personal life has generated interest from the public. For example, who is Gina Carano's husband? Learn more about her personal life and career.

Gina Carano is an actress and former MMA artist from the United States. She has made a name for herself as an athlete and entertainer, having succeeded in combat sports and Hollywood. Some of her notable films include Haywire (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Deadpool (2016).

Gina Carano's profile summary

Full name Gina Joy Carano Nickname Conviction, Crush Gender Female Date of birth 16 April 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Dallas County, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Dana Joy Carano Father Glenn Thomas Carano Siblings Two Relationship status Dating Partner Kevin Ross School Trinity Christian High School University University of Nevada, Las Vegas Profession Actress, fitness model, former mixed martial artist Net worth $4 million Instagram @ginajcarano Facebook @ginacarano Twitter @ginacarano

Who is Gina Carano's husband in 2023?

The actress is not married. However, she is in a romantic relationship with her long-time boyfriend, Kevin Ross. Her long association with Kevin has led to many labelling him her husband.

Gina Joy Carano is an American actress, fitness model, and former mixed martial artist. She was born on 16 April 1982 in Dallas County, Texas, USA, to Joy Cason and Gless Carano. What is Gina Carano's age? She is 41 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Aries.

On the other hand, Kevin "The Soul Assassin" Ross is an American retired Muay Thai fighter and a former MMA artist. He was born on 27 July 1980 in Reading, Pennsylvania, USA and is 43 years old (as of 2023).

Kevin is a Super lightweight WBC international champion, Welterweight WBC USA National champion, and Muay Thai Federation Welterweight champion.

Gina Carano and Kevin Ross' relationship history

The couple reportedly first started dating sometime in the mid-2000s. They dated for four years before separating in 2008. They remained friends, with Carano dating other guys, including British actor Henry Cavill and combat sports fighter Kit Cope.

In 2015, Gina and Kevin rekindled their love and started dating. The couple has been together ever since.

Did Gina Carano date Henry Cavill?

Yes, she did. The former MMA artist and British actor Henry Cavill had an on-again-off-again relationship for two years. The ex-couple started dating in 2012 and split one year later in 2013. They patched up their differences, reuniting before finally separating in 2014.

FAQs

Who is Gina Carano? She is an American actress and former mixed martial arts artist. How old is Gina Carano? She is 41 years old (as of 2023) and was born on 16 April 1982. Who is Gina Carano's husband? The actress is not married but is in a relationship with her long-time boyfriend, Kevin Ross. Is Gina Carano married to Henry Cavill? No, she isn't. The pair dated for two years and were never married. What happened to Gina Carano's acting career? Lucasfilm fired her after reportedly posting anti-Semitic sentiments on social media. What is Gina Carano's net worth? The actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million. How heavy is Gina Carano now? The star reportedly weighs 65 kilograms or 143 pounds.

The issue of Gina Carano's husband's has generated public interest due to her status as an entertainer. However, the star is not married but is in a relationship with her long-time boyfriend, Kevin Ross. The couple has been officially dating since 2015—they previously had an on-again, off-again relationship.

