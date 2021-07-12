Divorce, suicide on the high in Jomoro due to closure of borders - Jomoro MP

MP for Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has lamented over the problem the closure of borders is causing in marriages

The Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency in the Western region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has lamented over the problem the closure of borders is causing in marriages in her constituency.

According to her, the closure of borders announced by President Akufo-Addo in March 2020 has become a problem.

She is, therefore, calling on the president to open the country’s land borders to help restore marriages and save several others who are on the verge of collapse.

In a Starrnews report, she added that the continuous closure of the borders is also causing some people to commit suicide over hardships.

According to the lawmaker, divorce and suicide cases are on the rise in her constituency which borders Ivory Coast.

She added that her constituents cannot wait any longer and might soon hit the streets to register their displeasure.

“...livelihoods have been really affected, businesses have been closed and a lot of people have moved from the area. Marriages are broken, people have committed suicide...,” she said.

In other news, President Akufo-Addo insists the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are better managers of the public purse, unlike previous administrations under the Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at the opening of the Pokuase Interchange to traffic, the president argued that he managed to utilize funds under the project to construct a 4 tier, instead of 3 tier interchange.

“Indeed, $289 million has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges (at Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey, and Tamale) as opposed to $260 million used by the Mahama government to construct only the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we in the NPP are good protectors of the public purse,” he said.

