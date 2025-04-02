The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the first series of provisional results for 12,452 private candidates who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Graphic Online reported that, per the council's data, 5,269 males and 7,998 females. The absentee candidates stood at 738.

Candidates can now access their results via the WAEC online portal using their examination details.

The council also disclosed that some examination malpractices were detected.

The subject results of 34 candidates and the entire results of 43 candidates were withheld pending investigations.

The council has also cautioned candidates and the general public to be wary of fraudsters who claim to upgrade results for a fee, often requesting payment via mobile money.

The WASSCE results can be authenticated directly on the council's website.

Source: YEN.com.gh