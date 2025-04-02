A Ghanaian man who owed people to the tune of $100,000 (GH₵1,549,510) turned his life around and became a successful businessman

Adnan Saani said he learnt some tips which he implemented that helped him grow his business since he started in 2018

Social media users who watched his video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Adnan Saani, a Ghanaian businessman shared how he moved from indebtedness to making $50,000 (GH₵774,755) every month from an app.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur said he owed people $100,000 (GH₵1,549,510) and decided to find ways to pay all the debts and become financially free.

In a video on YouTube, Adnan Saani said he was naïve at the time. However, the indebtedness forced him to learn about money.

“I started a business, and I decided to involve other people. As naïve as I was, I took investments from people and invested, and I got hugely indebted. That is how I started learning about money and financial literacy.”

“So, when I started learning, I started applying it and I was lucky at that time. I found out about Airbnb when a lot of people didn’t know about it and now that a lot of people know about it, I have gained mastery. So, the advantage that I had was that I went into a growing business at the time,” he added.

Adnan Saani disclosed that he decided to give more value to what his clients paid for even though it would eat a bit into his profit.

“In whatever business you are doing, if you just can give more value to the person who is paying you for the service than the value that you are taking from them, everything is going to be solved. Your business is going to organically grow.”

He said that one decision now makes him earn $50,000 monthly from the Airbnb app.

“A lot of people want to make a killing in just that one business deal that they have. So the people I started with 7 years ago only thought about the money they could make and most of them have been blocked because they cannot carry the business. I have brought that business all this while to a point that the Airbnb app pays me about $50,000 every single month.”

Adnan Saani can now boast of being Ghana’s most-reviewed Airbnb host. He said he now has 70 apartments for the business.

Adnan Saani hailed for thriving Airbnb business

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Konnected Minds Podcast on YouTube. Read them below:

@kwasikcancome2615 said:

“One thing I learned. Failure is part of the process. Fail early, learn fast, and stay focused!”

@OpokuSethAddo wrote:

“The God factor really moved me. This is something that most rich people ignore.”

@Abuu_Khadija said:

“After watching as Dangote said, I realised that what I needed now is to be focused and disciplined.”

@healthy_lifestyle03 wrote:

“One moral lesson y’all need to pay attention to is, ‘God sometimes puts you into some situations to shape you’ and ‘you can’t do it without God”

@attiewinissifu8841 said:

“The fact that we are getting this one for free means that we are blessed.”

